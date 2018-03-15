Kamaiyah – “Slide” Video

You cannot go wrong with a music video set in a roller rink. They’re always fun. The Oakland rap queen Kamaiyah released her impressive Before I Wake mixtape late last year, and she’s already made videos for “Playa In Me” and “Dope Bitch,” its two most immediate songs. Today, she’s got a new clip for the light, bubbly “Slide.” Director Evan Croker shoots Kamaiyah and her friends in full ’70s finery as they pull their best roller-disco moves. Watch it below.

The self-released Before I Wake is out now.