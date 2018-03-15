Stream Chain Cult Demo 2018

Chain Cult, a new trio from the ancient Greek city of Athens, have an interesting take on postpunk. Their music churns and broods like prime Joy Division, and its murmuring bass and flinty guitar are pretty much exactly what comes to mind when you hear the term “postpunk.” But Chain Cult play fast, and their vocals aren’t theatrically blasé. They’re burly, urgent shouts. And that shouty speed, combined with the spartan production style, makes Chain Cult sound a lot like a hardcore band. The combination works; the band’s new six-song demo makes for a bruising and electric listen. Check it out below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/demo-2018-mlp" target="_blank">Demo 2018 MLP by Chain Cult</a>

Demo 2018 is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.