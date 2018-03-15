Ross From Friends – “John Cage”

Ross From Friends is the knowingly silly moniker of British producer Felix Clary Weatherall, who first caught our attention with his 2016 EP You’ll Understand. Newly signed to Brainfeeder, Flying Lotus’ label for forward-thinking electronic music, he has a new EP called Aphelion coming out next month, and today he’s sharing the chilled-out “John Cage.”

The song “originally began life as a tune for this goofy hip-hop project that me and my pal Guy from back home always do when he’s in London,” Weatherall explains. “I’d be making the beat and he raps. It’s always a refreshing approach making tracks in that atmosphere because we’re both always on such a spontaneous tip. When I’m making music alone, I’m obsessive and everything takes hours, whereas with Guy, we’d try and get as many tracks finished as possible in like a few hours.”

Listen to the single edit below.

The Aphelion EP is out 4/6 via Brainfeeder.