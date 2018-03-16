Watch Keith Richards, Mavis Staples, Donald Fagen, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, More Perform At Love Rocks NYC Benefit

Last night, a pretty tremendous lineup of stars gathered at New York’s Beacon Theater to play the second annual Love Rocks benefit. The show raised money for the New York charity God’s Love We Deliver, which provides meals and nutrition counseling for people with severe illnesses. Keith Richards, Norah Jones, and Emmylou Harris headlined the benefit, but there were plenty of other stars and legends on hand, as well.

The night also featured music from people like Mavis Staples, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Andra Day, Trombone Shorty, Marc Cohn, Lucinda Williams, Cheap Trick, Ann Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo, and tennis great John McEnroe, among many others.

This being one of those massive all-star benefits, different combinations of stars took the stage at different points over the course of the night. Here, for instance, is a fan-made video of Keith Richards performing the Rolling Stones’ “Happy” with Gary Clark Jr. and Robert Cray:

Here’s Mavis Staples singing the Band’s “The Weight” with Donald Fagen, Marc Cohn, and others:

Here’s Billy Gibbons and John McEnroe doing ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” together:

Here’s Fagen on Steely Dan’s “Reeling In The Years”:

Here’s Norah Jones, Emmylou Harris, and Lucinda Williams singing the Everly Brothers’ “When Will I Be Loved”:

Ann Wilson performing Heart’s “Barracuda”: