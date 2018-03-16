Run The Jewels – “Oh Mama” Video (Feat. Rick & Morty)

Run The Jewels are currently touring North America’s finest hockey arenas alongside Lorde, which might explain why the duo of Killer Mike and El-P do not appear in their latest music video, for the RTJ3 track “Oh Mama.” Instead, they’ve lined up a suitable pair of replacements: Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, stars of the cultishly beloved Adult Swim cartoon Rick & Morty.

In director Juan Meza-León’s clip, we see Rick and Morty blasting RTJ while piloting a spaceship across a barren alien landscape and getting into a gunfight with a casino full of humanoid bug-creatures called gromflamites. It essentially plays out as a mini-episode of Rick & Morty, and if you watch that show, you will almost certainly understand the video better than I did.

As Pitchfork reports, the video comes along with the announcement that RTJ will headline the first-ever Adult Swim Festival, which is coming to the Row DTLA in Los Angeles 10/6-7. No other musical acts have been announced yet, but more are on the way. And since it was Adult Swim vice president and creative director Jason DeMarco who paired Killer Mike up with El-P in the first place that only seems fitting, watch the video below.

RTJ3 is out now and still up for free download here.