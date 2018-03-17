New Decemberists Album Has “Impeach The President” Etched On Vinyl, Thanks To Robert Mueller In Liner Notes

The Decemberists are more known for their songs about 19th century chimney sweeps than contemporary politics, but they’re not afraid to get political on their synth-heavy new album I’ll Be Your Girl, which officially came out yesterday. As Pitchfork reports, the vinyl edition of the LP comes with the words “Impeach The President” etched into side A of the record and “Bring On The Matriarchy” cut into side B:

Run out groove etchings on The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl. Side A: Impeach The President

Side B: Bring On The Matriarchy I love this band so much. @colinmeloy @TheDecemberists #TheDecemberists #illbeyourgirl #Resist pic.twitter.com/t7yUWSzjcu — Wayward Records (@evilive7) March 16, 2018

The liner notes for the album also thank Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who’s currently head of the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections.