Gas Announces New Album Rausch; Watch A Trailer

The German producer Wolfgang Voigt took 17 years off of Gas, the ambient project. Voigt released four albums under that name, ending in 2000, and then he didn’t make any music as Gas until last year’s Narkopop. But now it appears that Voigt is fully committed to Gas.

Later this spring, Voigt will release a new Gas album called Rausch. (The title is German for “intoxication.”) The album will include seven untitled tracks, and in its vinyl incarnation, it’ll be spread over two LPs. Below, watch a trailer for the album, which includes a couple of minutes of haunted, ominous drones.

Rausch is out 5/18 on Kompakt. Voigt will play some shows in the US this month.