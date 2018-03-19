Firewalker – “Role Model”

Last year, the Boston hardcore band Firewalker released an absolutely ferocious self-titled debut album. And now they’ve got another absolute rager of a new song called “Role Model.” It’s a short track, less than two minutes, and much of that runtime is given over to audio footage of some other, unidentified hardcore singer fuming about girls in the hardcore scene. The rest of the song is a fiery riposte to that sort of bullshit, with frontwoman Sophie Hendry fuming, in her death-metal growl, about “a roomful of assholes.” It’s a strident, inspiring song, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://firewalkerhc.bandcamp.com/album/fresh-volume-1-track" target="_blank">Fresh! Volume 1 Track by Firewalker</a>

“Role Model” appears on the new Teeny Tiny Records compilation Fresh! Volume 1, which also features bands like Krimewatch and Luxe. You can get that here.