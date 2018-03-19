77:78 – “Love Said (Let’s Go)”

Aaron Fletcher and Tim Parkin used to lead the UK group the Bees (known as Band Of Bees stateside), but they haven’t released an album under that name in almost 8 years. But they have rechristened themselves as 77:78, and they’ve recently announced that they’ll release the project’s debut album later this summer. That album is called Jellies, and “Love Said (Let’s Go)” is the first song we’re hearing from it. The track was originally put out on a limited-edition 7″, but its wide release comes attached to a kaleidoscopic visual that matches the song’s mood well. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “If I’m Anything”

02 “Compass Pass”

03 “Love Said (Let’s Go)”

04 “Pour It Out”

05 “Papers”

06 “Copper Nail”

07 “E.S.T.W.D.”

08 “Chilli”

09 “Shepherd’s Song”

10 “The Wagon”

Jellies is out 7/6 via Heavenly Recordings.