Okkervil River – “Pulled Up The Ribbon” (Feat. Lip Talk) Video

Last month we heard “Don’t Move Back To LA,” the first single from Okkervil River’s upcoming spring release In The Rainbow Rain. Today there’s a second single and accompanying video for the psychedelic and poetic “Pulled Up The Ribbon.”

Christopher Good’s video is packed with mixed imagery of a mermaid band, collapsing lighthouses, buried bones and more. Alongside duet partner Lip Talk (aka New York musician Sarah K. Pedinotti), Will Sheff strums and belts on top of mammoth-sized rocks while ocean waves crash around him. Watch for yourself below.

In The Rainbow Rain is out 4/27 on ATO. Pre-order it here.