Mastersystem – “The Enlightenment”

Frightened Rabbit might be currently active touring behind the 10th anniversary of their beloved sophomore album The Midnight Organ Fight, but two of their members are also keeping busy with their new band Mastersystem. It’s a new collaboration between dual sets of brothers — FR’s Scott and Grant Hutchison plus Justin and James Lockey from Editors and Minor Victories — and promised to take all of them in a grungier, scrappier direction than might’ve been expected from their respective groups’ recent albums.

When Mastersystem announced their debut Dance Music last month, they also gave us our first introduction to the new project’s sound. Lead single “Notes On A Life Not Quite Lived” was a surging, intense song that at times sounded like a more aggressive Frightened Rabbit — with Scott grappling with one of his favorite topics, the general battle against disenchantment and allowing yourself to drift along as you get older. Now the band has shared another preview of Dance Music in the form of “The Enlightenment.”

As “Notes On A Life Not Quite Lived” suggested, you shouldn’t take the name Dance Music at face value. In fact, compared to its predecessor, “The Enlightenment” goes a bit further into the fuzzed-out distortion and heaviness that the band had initially hinted at. It’s a frenzied, crashing track that barrels along into a conclusion with Scott yelping in the background before the instrumentation swallows him up whole. It comes with a grainy and shaky performance video. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Proper Home”

02 “Notes On A Life Not Quite Lived”

03 “The Enlightenment”

04 “Teething”

05 “Peaks & Troughs & Graves”

06 “Old Team”

07 “Must Try Harder”

08 “A Waste Of Daylight”

09 “Bird Is Bored Of Flying”

Dance Music is out 4/6 via Physical Education Recordings.