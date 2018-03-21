Turtlenecked – “Underwear”

The last we heard from Harrison Smith’s Turtlenecked project was 2017’s Vulture, and later this year the Portland-based project will follow that up with a new EP, High Scores Of The Heart, which is being led off by the splendidly poppy “Underwear.” It’s a swirling, synth-heavy track about a high school romance sadly fated to end with the looming excitement of moving away from college, a catch-22 that many a teen has struggled through. “Baby teeth/ Pulled ‘em out/ 7 weeks/ ‘Til I’m gone,” Smith sings. That eventual departure looms over the song, through long post-prom conversations and questions about how long you can wait for forever, and the “underwear” in question feels less suggestive and more in the vein of trying not to disintegrate the weight and wear of all this pressure. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Knocked Down By Another Ghost”

02 “Underwear”

03 “Milkmaids”

04 “To – Day”

05 “Friends, Romans, Countryboyz”

06 “Centrefold”

07 “Let Me Know”

08 “Christmas Songs”

The High Scores Of The Heart EP is out 4/27 via Good Cheer Records. Pre-order it here.