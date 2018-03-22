Kacey Musgraves – “High Horse”

Kacey Musgraves is full of surprises, always has been. Her last album, 2015’s Pageant Material, earned Musgraves a lot of cred outside of the country world and effectively made her into a pop darling. The album’s follow-up will be out next week and it’s called Golden Hour. We’ve already heard two singles: “Butterflies” and “Space Cowboy.” The latter earned Musgraves the #1 spot on our Best Songs Of The Week list.

Musgraves released a new single today called “High Horse” and boy is it something! “High Horse” is a straight-up disco song with an undulating bassline that sounds-off to the 1970s. On paper, this doesn’t sound like much of a Kacey Musgraves hit, but the lyricism is quintessentially country-ish. The song starts out with a John Wayne reference as Musgraves describes some buzzkill who storms the party like a gun-slinging asshole out to ruin everyone’s night. It’s a genre mashup for the ages and I love it. Listen below.

Golden Hour is out 3/30 on MCA Nashville.