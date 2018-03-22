Lone Remaining Nun Vows To Fight Katy Perry For Convent

Katy Perry has been embroiled in a years-long legal battle in order to purchase an 8-acre, $14 million former L.A. convent — and now, according to an exclusive interview in The Daily Beast, a single nun stands between the holy site and Perry’s longing to live in it.

Earlier in March, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, a fellow nun who had battled Perry and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, collapsed and died in court at age 89. Now, Sister Rita Callahan is the last surviving sister of the Immaculate Heart of Mary — and as detailed in this exclusive interview, vows to continue the fight.

“Sister’s death has taken a toll on me. It really has,” Callahan said. “But I’m not going to give up.”

The denizens of the convent claim it should be used for the IHM sisters’ continued care and comfort, who also claim it is a “holy site” unsuitable to sell to the pop singer. Sister Rita says the Vatican signed off on an agreement in 1992 that guarantees every nun in the order be taken care of “down to the very last sister.” “We would be living there and have spiritual, and if necessary, physical help,” explained Callahan.

Callahan’s words struck simultaneous tones of defiance and exhaustion at Perry. “I just feel that Katy Perry is used to getting all she wants, and to her money means everything, and to her, whatever Katy wants, Katy gets,” she said.

You can read about the ongoing legal drama via here and check out Sister Rita’s GoFundMe in regard to the convent, which has exceeded its goal of $30,000.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.