Father John Misty, Waxahatchee, Thee Oh Sees To Play Kurt Vonnegut Festival

Indiana University Bloomington’s Arts & Humanities Council is hosting something called Granfalloon: A Kurt Vonnegut Convergence, a conference celebrating the work of Vonnegut, in May. And, for some reason, that conference will feature musical performances from Father John Misty, Waxahatchee, Thee Oh Sees, Shabazz Palaces, Damien Jurado, Amy O, and more alongside readings and lectures with titles like “Lessons For Archivists And Public Historians In The Works Of Kurt Vonnegut.” Father John Misty is definitely a big Vonnegut fan, so I guess it kind of makes sense? The festival will take place 5/10-5/12 at the Lilly Library on campus and a number of venues in the city of Bloomington, and you can find the full schedule of events here.