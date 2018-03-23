Q-Tip Will Portray Miles Davis In Public Reading Of New Play My Funny Valentine This Monday

In which one musical legend portrays another on stage: Q-Tip has been cast as Miles Davis in a new play called My Funny Valentine, Complex reports.

The A Tribe Called Quest leader has been talking about portraying the jazz visionary in Nelson George’s play since 2010 — he spoke about it in this interview with XXL — but it looks like it’s finally happening eight years later. A new Instagram post from George indicates a reading of My Funny Valentine will go down this Monday, 3/26 at Joe’s Pub in New York. George’s caption explains the play depicts “a day in the life of the jazz giant in 1981.”

My Funny Valentine emerges two years after Don Cheadle starred as Davis in the biopic Miles Ahead, which followed Davis in the late ’70s. It’s unclear whether George’s play will be performed again beyond this one-off event; if you want to attend the reading, tickets are available here for $20. The reading begins at 9:30PM EDT.