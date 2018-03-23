The Magic Numbers – “Sweet Divide”

It’s been four years since the Magic Numbers released their most recent album — 2014’s Alias — but today the UK band has announced a new one, called Outsiders. “Outsiders is how we’ve always felt. As a band, and as people,” the band’s Romeo Stodart explained in a press release. “We’ve never really fit in. Even when things escalated quickly for the band, and we were at some awards ceremony, we always felt like we stuck out. It was the time of indie bands like the Strokes and the Libertines – and then there we stood.” The band has also shared a new track, “Sweet Divide,” to accompany the album announcement, which you can listen to below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shotgun Wedding”

02 “Ride Against The Wind”

03 “Runaways”

04 “Sweet Divide”

05 “Wayward”

06 “The Keeper”

07 “Dreamer”

08 “Power Lines”

09 “Lost Children”

10 “Sing Me A Rebel Song”

Outsiders is out 5/11 via Park The Van.