Leon Bridges – “Bad Bad News” Video

A couple of weeks ago, the young soul revivalist Leon Bridges announced plans to follow up 2015’s Coming Home, the debut album that made him a festival-circuit star, with a new LP. He also shared a couple of new songs that pushed his sound subtly in some new directions. And now he’s announced that the new album is called Good Thing and that it’s due later this spring. He’s also shared a video for the fleet-footed, dance-inflected single “Bad Bad News.”

If “Bad Bad News” represents a slight aesthetic shift for Bridges, so does the video. Whereas the videos from Bridges’ last album depicted him as an old-school early-’60s soul showman in the Sam Cooke video, the new clip has his doing some very slick Michael Jackson-esque dance moves. And for whatever reason, it’s also shot like a ’70s horror movie.

Director Natalie Rae’s clip opens unsettlingly, with a woman, played by the model Paloma Elsesser, alone on a train platform, looking nervous. She discovers Bridges and his bandmates in some kind of hidden jam session, and then pretty soon she’s been possessed by his dance moves, doing them without being able to control herself. There are plot twists that I don’t fully understand. The video and the Good Thing tracklist are below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand”

02 “Bad Bad News”

03 “Shy”

04 “Beyond”

05 “Forgive You”

06 “Lions”

07 “If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)”

08 “You Don’t Know”

09 “Mrs.”

10 “Georgia To Texas”

Good Thing is out 5/4 on Columbia.