Goat Girl – “Throw Me A Bone”

Goat Girl are gearing up to release their debut album in a couple weeks, following a gestation period that lasted a few years, starting with their 2016 singles “Country Sleaze” and “Scum,” which presented the UK four-piece pretty much fully-formed, with an intoxicating blend of post-punk detachment and twangy nerves. Their forthcoming self-titled LP, which they recorded with producer Dan Carey, has a patchwork quilt-like quality, where fractions of songs are strung together. The result reminds me a bit of the New York band Palberta, who also harbor an aversion to traditionally structured songs, or their London contemporaries Sorry, who have been putting out mixtapes with a similar looseness. But Goat Girl sound more intentionally polished than both, with slip-sliding guitars and heavy bass lines that feel intense, raw, and powerful.
Goat Girl’s early singles, which have included “Cracker Drool” and “The Man,” have trended towards the more accessible end of the spectrum, the former with its breezy but ominous surfy portents and the latter’s feverish harmonic whirlwind. Their latest track, “Throw Me A Bone” (which we’re premiering below), is a little more obtuse, a moody and seasick wallow. “If you throw me a bone, then I’ll throw you back a sharp stone,” Clottie Cream sings, her voice slurred and slow like molasses, a boomerang that never comes back around. “If you take me home, then you’ll end up alone.” It’s tense and enveloping. Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
03/31 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
04/01 Cardiff, UK @ Wales Goes Pop! 2018
04/05 London, UK @ The Fighting Cocks
04/06 London, UK @ Rough Trade East
04/08 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham
04/09 Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny 2
04/10 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
04/12 Liverpool, UK @ Shipping Forecast
04/13 Dublin, IE @ Grand Social
04/14 Sheffield, UK @ Picture House
04/16 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
04/17 London, UK @ Garage
04/19 Leicester, UK @ The Cookie
04/20 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/21 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
05/05 Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club
05/14 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/15 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
05/16 Paris, FR @ L’Espace B
05/23 Boston, MA @ Royale*
05/24 Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom*
05/25 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall*
05/26 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount*
05/27 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre*
05/28 Detroit, MI @ El Club*
05/30 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*
05/31 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*
06/01 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada*
06/02 St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room*
06/03 Nashville, TN @ Basement East*
06/05 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel*
06/06 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*
06/07 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*
06/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*
07/21 Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival
08/16-19 Brecon Beacons @ Green Man Festival
09/06-09 Portmeirion, UK @ Festival No. 6
* supporting Parquet Courts
Goat Girl is out 4/6 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order it here.