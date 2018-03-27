Goat Girl – “Throw Me A Bone”

Goat Girl are gearing up to release their debut album in a couple weeks, following a gestation period that lasted a few years, starting with their 2016 singles “Country Sleaze” and “Scum,” which presented the UK four-piece pretty much fully-formed, with an intoxicating blend of post-punk detachment and twangy nerves. Their forthcoming self-titled LP, which they recorded with producer Dan Carey, has a patchwork quilt-like quality, where fractions of songs are strung together. The result reminds me a bit of the New York band Palberta, who also harbor an aversion to traditionally structured songs, or their London contemporaries Sorry, who have been putting out mixtapes with a similar looseness. But Goat Girl sound more intentionally polished than both, with slip-sliding guitars and heavy bass lines that feel intense, raw, and powerful.

Goat Girl’s early singles, which have included “Cracker Drool” and “The Man,” have trended towards the more accessible end of the spectrum, the former with its breezy but ominous surfy portents and the latter’s feverish harmonic whirlwind. Their latest track, “Throw Me A Bone” (which we’re premiering below), is a little more obtuse, a moody and seasick wallow. “If you throw me a bone, then I’ll throw you back a sharp stone,” Clottie Cream sings, her voice slurred and slow like molasses, a boomerang that never comes back around. “If you take me home, then you’ll end up alone.” It’s tense and enveloping. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/31 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

04/01 Cardiff, UK @ Wales Goes Pop! 2018

04/05 London, UK @ The Fighting Cocks

04/06 London, UK @ Rough Trade East

04/08 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham

04/09 Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny 2

04/10 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

04/12 Liverpool, UK @ Shipping Forecast

04/13 Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

04/14 Sheffield, UK @ Picture House

04/16 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

04/17 London, UK @ Garage

04/19 Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

04/20 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/21 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

05/05 Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club

05/14 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/15 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

05/16 Paris, FR @ L’Espace B

05/23 Boston, MA @ Royale*

05/24 Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom*

05/25 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall*

05/26 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount*

05/27 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre*

05/28 Detroit, MI @ El Club*

05/30 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*

05/31 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

06/01 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada*

06/02 St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room*

06/03 Nashville, TN @ Basement East*

06/05 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel*

06/06 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

06/07 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

06/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

07/21 Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

08/16-19 Brecon Beacons @ Green Man Festival

09/06-09 Portmeirion, UK @ Festival No. 6

* supporting Parquet Courts

Goat Girl is out 4/6 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order it here.