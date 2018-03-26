DJ Esco – “Code Of Honor” (Feat. Future & ScHoolboy Q) Video

DJ Esco is Future’s longtime collaborator and onstage DJ. They’ve teamed up for mixtapes including 56 Nights and Project E.T. and have toured the world together several times over. Esco has a new project called Kolorblind coming out this Friday, and it gets a high-profile lead single today in the form of the ScHoolboy Q collab “Code Of Honor.” The track arrives with a fun, colorful video in which Esco quits his job at the gas station and hops on his bike to go party with Q at Future’s mansion. Watch below.

Here’s a Kolorblind trailer:

Kolorblind is out 3/30 on Epic/Freebandz.