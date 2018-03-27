Venetian Snares x Daniel Lanois – “Night GHP133″ Video

Famed Canadian producer Daniel Lanois — known for his work with U2, Bob Dylan, and many more — has teamed up with Aaron Funk, the veteran electronic artist known as Venetian Snares to create a wealth of glitchy, hyperactive electronic music. They’re releasing a collaborative LP, fitting titled Venetian Snares x Daniel Lanois, later this spring. The album’s opener, “Mag11 P82” is already up for streaming, and today we’re premiering another track.

Technically, today’s selection “Night GHP133″ is not on the album proper. It’s the first track on a limited edition bonus LP they’re sending to anyone who pre-orders the main project, and it diverges from the sound of “Mag11 P82″ in a way that may or may not be instructive about each disc’s aesthetic.

“Night GHP133″ doesn’t keep you comfortable with a melody quite like “Mag11 P82″ does with that sweet, sweet pedal steel. It instead creates another world within noise, one which we may not be able to grasp very well, but one that, according to the duo, illustrates their sonic exploration well enough. Its video, created by Lanois and cinematographer Adam C K Vollick, shifts and morphs in a way that will stimulate you, unnerve you, or both. If you stick it out to the end, you might land on somewhat solid ground.

Venetian Snares x Daniel Lanois tracklist:

01 “Mag11 P82″

02 “HpShk5050 P127″

03 “United P92″

04 “Bernard Revisit P81″

05 “Best P54″

06 “Mothors Pressroll P131″

07 “Night MXCMPV1 P74″

08 “Ophelius 1stP118″

Venetian Snares x Daniel Lanois limited edition bonus record tracklist:

01 “Night GHP133″

02 “Scientist E2P49″

03 “Mag11 P136”

04 “Mothors GHV4P140”

05 “Steambird P80”

06 “Joe P11LC2P146”

07 “Mag11 P65″

08 “Cat Song P53″

Tour dates:

04/29 – Krems, AT @ Donaufestival

05/01 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

05/03 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

05/04 – London, UK @ Village Underground

06/14 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge

Venetian Snares x Daniel Lanois is out 5/4 via Timesig/Planet Mu. Pre-order it here; all pre-orders receive the limited edition bonus LP as well.