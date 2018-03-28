Tracyanne & Danny – “Alabama” Video

Tracyanne Campbell (of Camera Obscura) and Danny Coughlan (of Crybaby) have formed the aptly named project Tracyanne & Danny. Last month, the UK musicians released “Home & Dry,” the first track off of their upcoming self-titled due out in May via Merge. Today, Tracyanne & Danny are releasing a new single and music video for “Alabama.”

The duo’s new track is charming and rootsy, but peel back a layer and find somber lyrics underneath, gesturing towards something much darker. With a hint of a Glasgow lilt, Campbell sings: “Nothing will be easy, nothing’s going to be as much fun/ I miss you by the night time, I miss you when the daytime’s begun.” Sonically, though, the new single is an uplifting one that’s pretty much impossible not to sway to.

Director Blair Young’s visuals are a pastiche of classic movie tour montages, Scotdisc, and primitive ‘70s MOR promotional films. These retro-inspired vignettes of road trips — faded road maps, tree-lined highways, and guitars flung over shoulders — are the perfect backdrop for Tracyanne and Danny’s folksy, homespun melody.

Check out the video below.

Tracyanne & Danny is out 5/25 on Merge. Pre-order it here.