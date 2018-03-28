Donald Glover Sets The Record Straight About Deadpool Animated Series

Donald Glover is the man behind FX’s Atlanta, easily the best thing on TV right now, and he also makes terribly popular music under the name Childish Gambino, which is why we’re posting a Glover story that’s not directly related to music on this music website. Last year, we learned that Glover and his brother and collaborator Stephen were co-creating a new FXX animated series about the self-reflexive Marvel character Deadpool. Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the Glovers would no longer be involved in the show. Glover has some things to say about that.

The Glover brothers were signed on to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunners of the animated Deadpool show. But now FXX won’t be making the show, and a statement from FXX’s parent network FX blames “creative differences” on it not happening.

Glover has found a pretty amazing way to respond to the whole thing. On Twitter, he writes, “for the record: i wasn’t too busy to work on deadpool.” And he’s also posted a script for an entire Deadpool episode. Judging by the references, which include fluctuating Bitcoin prices, the game Fortnite, rapper 6ix9ine’s unsavory reputation, and the rumor that Sanaa Lathan bit Beyoncé, Glover had to have written this thing in the last 24 hours.

In the episode, Deadpool goes to Sudan to protect the last living male white African rhino. And while he’s wandering the landscape with only the rhino for company, he does some reflecting on what it’s like to have his TV show cancelled. Here’s how he first brings it up:

You know, I’m not mad about this whole “cancelled” thing. I actually think it’s a good thing. I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV? (hard sell) Other than the PRESIDENT!

Deadpool also alludes to a possible rift between Glover and Marvel:

What? The Marvel stuff I said in it? All I said was Marvel was trying to sell toys to seven year old boys and fifty year old pedophiles. That’s just funny. They’re cool. They get it.

And Glover, in the voice of Deadpool, also talks disarmingly about his feelings about the show not happening:

It just feels like everyone wants to do something different, but no one want to do anything different to get it. Doesn’t Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn’t watch? I mean, I think our show woulda been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest.

Here’s the whole thing. Read it quickly, since Glover has a history of deleting whatever he posts on social media:

for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool. — donald (@donaldglover) March 28, 2018

Damn. This show would’ve been good, huh?