Watch Lorde Cover Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown” & “Runaway” In Chicago

Lorde is not someone who has a problem with controversy-courting rappers; she is, after all, on tour with Killer Mike. And there’s at least a little bit of a bond between her and Kanye West. West remixed Lorde’s “Yellow Flicker Beat” for the soundtrack of The Hunger Games – Mockingjay: Part 1, and Lorde has a history of singing a little bit of West’s “Runaway” during her live versions of “Liability.” Last night, Lorde was in West’s hometown, and she paid tribute to one of its most famous sons.

Last night, Lorde played a show at Chicago’s Allstate Arena, and she reportedly told the crowd, “It must be nice to come from the same place as Kanye West.” And right after that, she sang an a cappella cover of West’s short-circuiting heartbreak anthem “Love Lockdown.”

“Love Lockdown” sounds markedly different in Lorde’s voice, and even more different without taiko drummers going berserk on it. But Lorde’s version was lovely and vulnerable, as most thing Lorde sings are, and it’s fun to hear the crowd go from freaking out to singing along. Here’s a fan-made video:

Later in the show, Lorde once again worked “Runaway” into “Liability.” Here’s video of that:

This Lorde tour looks really great!