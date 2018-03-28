Watch Gorillaz Debut New Song “Hollywood” In Santiago

Gorillaz released a new album, Humanz, last year, and the group has been dropping many hints that more new material is coming soon. Last week at a performance in Santiago, Chile, Damon Albarn teased that another album was imminent, and proceeded to debut a new song called “Hollywood.” He mentioned the song in an interview with Billboard last year, saying that he wrote it while in Hollywood in the fall and rehearsed it with the rest of the band but didn’t feel like it was ready. Well, it seems to be ready enough now and you can watch video of the performance below.

And here’s some cleaned-up audio of the song: