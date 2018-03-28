Watch Julian Casablancas’ Uncomfortable Interview, Voidz Performance On James Corden

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has a long history of saying goofily inscrutable things in interviews. But what happens when he meets an interviewer who’s even goofier than him, and in some profoundly different ways? Last night, we got a chance to look at that when Casablancas was on James Corden’s Late Late Show, both to perform with his band the Voidz and to do one of those ridiculous standing-by-the-bar interviews.

The anti-chemistry between Corden and Casablancas was quite a thing to witness. Casablancas steadily refused to participate in any of Corden’s planned-out comedy bits, giving off heavy Jordan Catalano vibes while artfully dodging questions and giving answers that sounded like zen koans. Casablancas on the absurd covered-in-pockets vest thing he was wearing: “We’re in an invisible war, my friend. Gotta be ready.” Casablancas on his spelling of the song title “QYURRYUS“: “I think it’s like a philosophical mocking of all language.” Honestly, I want more of this. I want a full Carpool Karaoke.

Casablancas and the Voidz also played the aforementioned “QYURRYUS,” with Casablancas brooding artfully all over the stage, stalking through dry ice. The Voidz have evidently become a much tighter live band than when I saw them playing behind their first album, and Casablancas is just fun to watch. Check out the interview and the performance below.

The Voidz’ new album Virtues is out 3/30 on RCA. Stay tuned for the Michael Nelson opus.