John Parish – “Sorry For Your Loss” (Feat. PJ Harvey)

The English multi-instrumentalist and producer John Parish has been working closely with PJ Harvey for more than two decades, and the pair have released two collaborative albums, 1996’s Dance Hall At Louise Point and 2009’s A Woman A Man Walked By. Later this year, Parish will release a new solo album called Bird Dog Dante, and Harvey lends her vocals to the song “Sorry For Your Loss.” It’s a stark, darkly lovely, acidly funny track, and it’s reportedly about the late Sparklehorse leader Mark Linkous. You can hear it below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Bird Dog Dante is out 6/15 on Thrill Jockey.