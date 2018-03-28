Desert Daze 2018 Lineup

Desert Daze has announced the initial lineup for its 2018 edition. It includes Tame Impala, Mercury Rev (performing Deserter’s Songs in celebration of its 20th anniversary), Warpaint, Ty Segall & White Fence, Can’s Malcolm Mooney, Connan Mockasin, Chelsea Wolfe, Preoccupations, A Place To Bury Strangers, Kevin Morby, and more. More bands, including additional headliners, will be announced in the coming months. The festival takes place 10/12-14 at Lake Perris on Moreno Beach in California. Tickets go on sale 3/30 at 10AM PST. More information is available here.

Here’s the full list of performers that have been announced so far:

Tame Impala

Mercury Rev Perform Deserter’s Songs

Warpaint

Ty Segall & White Fence

Chelsea Wolfe

Malcolm Mooney of Can

Connan Mockasin

Preoccupations

A Place To Bury Strangers

King Khan & The Shrines

Shannon & The Clams

Pond

Kevin Morby

Dakhabrakha

Earthless

Kikagaku Moyo

All Them Witches

The Holydrug Couple

Ex-Cult

True Widow

Cut Worms

JJUUJJUU

Here Lies Man

Mary Lattimore

Tropa Magica

Gladys Lazer

Cat Scan