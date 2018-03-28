Desert Daze 2018 Lineup

Desert Daze has announced the initial lineup for its 2018 edition. It includes Tame Impala, Mercury Rev (performing Deserter’s Songs in celebration of its 20th anniversary), Warpaint, Ty Segall & White Fence, Can’s Malcolm Mooney, Connan Mockasin, Chelsea Wolfe, Preoccupations, A Place To Bury Strangers, Kevin Morby, and more. More bands, including additional headliners, will be announced in the coming months. The festival takes place 10/12-14 at Lake Perris on Moreno Beach in California. Tickets go on sale 3/30 at 10AM PST. More information is available here.
Here’s the full list of performers that have been announced so far:
Tame Impala
Mercury Rev Perform Deserter’s Songs
Warpaint
Ty Segall & White Fence
Chelsea Wolfe
Malcolm Mooney of Can
Connan Mockasin
Preoccupations
A Place To Bury Strangers
King Khan & The Shrines
Shannon & The Clams
Pond
Kevin Morby
Dakhabrakha
Earthless
Kikagaku Moyo
All Them Witches
The Holydrug Couple
Ex-Cult
True Widow
Cut Worms
JJUUJJUU
Here Lies Man
Mary Lattimore
Tropa Magica
Gladys Lazer
Cat Scan