Slow Mass – “Schemes” & “Blocks”

We named Chicago post-hardcore crew Slow Mass a Band To Watch upon the release of their 2016 Treasure Pains EP. In the interim, founding drummer Josh Sparks left to join Minus The Bear and was replaced by Dave Maruzzella. Now Slow Mass are ready to return with On Watch, their official debut LP, and judging by the sounds of its latest single single, the album will represent a major fulfillment of potential for the band.

“Schemes,” the new one out today, is a tension-building miniature epic that uses its scraping noise foundation as a launchpad for surprising jolts of gorgeous melody. Guy-girl vocals are employed to powerful effect, and the instrumental grand finale hits hard. If you’re like me, it will make you appreciate Slow Mass with new depth and passion.

Listen to “Schemes” below along with prior single “Blocks.”

On Watch is out 5/11 via Landland. Pre-order it here.