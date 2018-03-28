Car Seat Headrest Calls Wes Anderson’s Isle Of Dogs “Racist” And “Infuriatingly Bad”

Car Seat Headrest
CREDIT: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Wes Anderson’s new animated film Isle Of Dogs hit theaters on Friday, and most people seem to like it. As of right now, it has a 93% fresh rating on RottenTomatoes and a score of 81 on Metacritic. But it also happens to be set in a dystopian near-future version of Japan, and Anderson’s portrayal of Japanese culture has drawn its fair share of criticism, including from Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo. As Pitchfork points out, Toledo took to Twitter today to air his grievances with the film, calling it “racist,” “alienating,” “infuriatingly bad,” and “the first Bad Wes Anderson Movie.”

I haven’t seen Isle Of Dogs yet, so I can’t really weigh in on its handling of race. But I will say that the idea of a white guy making a film set in Japan where all of the human characters’ dialogue remains in untranslated Japanese and all of the canine characters speak in perfect English definitely seems a little icky.

Tags: Car Seat Headrest, Wes Anderson