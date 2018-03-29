HONNE – “Day 1″ & “Sometimes”

We haven’t heard much from British electro-soul duo Honne since 2015, but they’re back with a solid pair of songs today. “Day 1″ is a contagious glide dedicated to a loyal companion. Among other feats, it boasts a marvelous groove built from piano finesse and brisk drum programming, and it manages to pull off rhyming “one” with “one” on the chorus (“You’ll always be my day one/ Day zero when I was no one”). Then there’s “Sometimes,” a shimmering, floating, ’80s-inspired synth-pop ballad. Both tracks are wonderful, so enjoy them below.