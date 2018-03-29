Stream Trans Forever: Out Of Flux With The Universe Mixtape Feat. New Songs From Katie Dey, Girls Rituals, & More

Dizzy of the Toronto experimental pop project Girls Rituals has spent the past few months rounding up an expansive group of artists to contribute to a new mixtape that was just released, called Trans Forever: Out Of Flux With The Universe. In her words, it’s “the most legendary mixtape of trans and nonbinary artists ever to exist.” There’s certainly a lot to dig into here — 32 tracks spanning almost two hours, filled with headrush electro-pop and chaotic noise and everything in between. There’s a new Girls Rituals track on here, a clanging one called “Melty Future,” and a new song from Katie Dey, “Darkness,” that blends terse strings and twinkling keys to great effect. Listen to those two and the whole mixtape below, and you can get a free download of it here.

And here’s the whole mixtape:

<a href="http://blacksquares.bandcamp.com/album/out-of-flux-with-the-universe" target="_blank">OUT OF FLUX WITH THE UNIVERSE by TRANS FOREVER</a>

Trans Forever: Out Of Flux With The Universe is out now.