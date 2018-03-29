Cave In’s Caleb Scofield Has Died At 39

Caleb Scofield, longtime bassist for the Boston trio Cave In, has died after a catastrophic car accident. NECN reports that Scofield crashed his car into a toll booth yesterday in New Hampshire. Scofield was 39.

Scofield joined Cave In in 1998, shortly before the band released their debut album Until Your Heart Stops. The band came from the hardcore circuit, but their sound was heavy and emotive and metal-influenced. Grand and crushing, Cave In would stand out starkly on hardcore bills, and their 2000 album Jupiter was one of the best things to come out of the American underground in that era. Scofield remained with Cave In when they signed with RCA and released 2003’s Antenna, and when they returned to the indie world afterward. Cave In went on hiatus in 2006, but when they reunited for years later, Scofield rejoined the band.

Scofield also played in Old Man Gloom, an experimental doom metal supergroup led by former Isis frontman Aaron Turner. And he led Zozobra, a sludge metal power trio that released three albums.

Scofield leaves behind a wife and two children, and right now, there’s a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for them. You can contribute to it here.