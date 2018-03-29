Jack White Playing SNL With Host John Mulaney

It’s just been announced that Jack White, who recently released his new solo album Boarding House Reach, will be the musical guest on the 4/14 episode of Saturday Night Live. The host for that week will be comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney. It’ll be White’s third time on SNL: He appeared in 2012 for his solo debut, and he was on it in 2002 with the White Stripes.

As previously announced, Cardi B will be the musical guest on 4/7.