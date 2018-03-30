SZA – “Broken Clocks” Video

Since her Ctrl album came out last year, SZA has become a star, which means that she’s getting the chances to make the same kinds of eye-popping music videos that her TDE labelmates usually get. And since pretty much every song on Ctrl seems to demand a music video of its own, it’s good news whenever a new clip shows up. Today, we get one for “Broken Clocks,” the song that SZA sang at the Grammys last month.

SZA co-directed her “Broken Clocks” video with frequent Kendrick Lamar collaborator Dave Free, and it’s a good one. In the clip, SZA spends time in a gorgeous, utopian summer camp. The kids there get in food fights, they cannonball into a lake, and they roast marshmallows around a campfire. It’s all shot in hazy golden-hour light, and it looks lovely. (It also serves as a welcome reminder that we’re getting closer to summer everyday.) But then there’s a plot twist toward the end, and things take a turn.

But as good as the video is, the version of the video that came out last night is apparently not the one that SZA wanted to share. As Pitchfork points out, SZA posted a since-deleted tweet late last night, writing: “When an automated incorrect version of ur video drops in the middle of he night an there’s nothing u can do.” In any case, you can watch the video below.

Ctrl is out now on TDE/RCA.