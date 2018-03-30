Miya Folick – “Deadbody”

Last fall, the Los Angeles-based musician Miya Folick released a new EP, Give It To Me, which landed on our Great EPs Of 2017 list and landed her on our Best New Bands list. Today, Folick has followed that up with a brand-new song called “Deadbody,” which was co-written by her and Justin Raisen. It’s a skeletal track that builds to a towering chorus where Folick gets to show off her capacious voice: “Over my dead body,” she sings, booming drums behind her. It’s a wall of pure power. Here’s what she had to say about the song:

I wrote ‘Deadbody’ after reading article after article about people’s exploitation by people and power structures, and then talking to my friends about our own heavy experiences. I felt defeated by the weight and pervasiveness of the system we are fighting. I needed something to sing that felt hopeful but fierce. I wanted to growl and be demanding and defiant. ‘Deadbody’ was meant for me and you to sing together, to make us feel empowered, strong, and exhilarated by our own resilience.

Listen below.

“Deadbody” is out now.