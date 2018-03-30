Fiddlehead – “USMA”

Boston-based band Fiddlehead are releasing their debut album, Springtime And Blind, in a couple weeks. We’ve already heard “Lay Low” from it, and today they’re releasing another one, “USMA.” That’s short for the United States Military Academy, better known as West Point, and the song finds vocalist Patrick Flynn reflecting on the death of his father, who is buried there. “The campus and overall scenery there is as dramatic as it gets,” he explained to Revolver. “There’s a quiet, deeply stoic feeling there. Everyone seems to walk with a seriousness that just reminds me of my father.” The song sounds comparatively bright for such a dark subject matter, as Flynn spots ghosts in every corner: “Lean on trees just like a shoulder/ See you in young West Point soldiers/ Yeah, I’ll wait right here as I get older/ ‘Cause the weight’s right here all on my shoulders.”

Springtime And Blind is out 4/13 via Run For Cover.