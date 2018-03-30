Hear 5 Songs From Nicole Dollanganger’s New Album Heart Shaped Bed

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from Canadian musician Nicole Dollanganger — her last album, Natural Born Losers, came out in 2015 — but she has a new full-length coming out later this year. It’s called Heart Shaped Bed, and today she’s shared five songs from it, which constitutes half of the album. They’re all quivering and gothic, Dollanganger’s hushed voice sounding angelic and fatalistic in equal measure as she explores imbalanced power dynamics with a grim determination. “So get the room with the heart shaped bed/ Make something gross feel romantic,” goes the title track. The early standout is “Tammy Faye,” a twangy and skittering one with a goldenly melancholic hook: “But I’m just a crazy bitch/ Crying in the kitchen to Tammy Wynette.” Listen to the new Heart Shaped Bed tracks below — Dollanganger says the whole thing is coming out in the summer.

<a href="http://nicoledollanganger.bandcamp.com/album/heart-shaped-bed-teaser" target="_blank">Heart Shaped Bed Teaser by Nicole Dollanganger</a>

Heart Shaped Bed is out later this year.