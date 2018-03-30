Hear 3 Tracks From Thomas Bartlett & Nico Muhly’s New Album Peter Pears: Balinese Ceremonial Music

Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman) and Nico Muhly have teamed up for a new collaborative album called Peter Pears: Balinese Ceremonial Music. It was inspired in part by notations made by ethnomusicologist Colin McPhee and eventually recorded with composer Benjamin Britten in the 1940s. The album is made up of both covers of those compositions and original songs that came about as jumping-off points from those ideas. You can hear three very gorgeous selections from the album — “Gambangan,” “Dominic,” and “Festina” — below, and find out more information about the release here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gambangan”

02 “Dominic”

03 “Festina”

04 “Grendel”

05 “Pemoengkah”

06 “Valentine”

07 “Albeus”

08 “Nicholas”

09 “Taboeh Teloe”

10 “Selenite”

11 “Eusebius”

12 “Balthasar”

Peter Pears: Balinese Ceremonial Music is out 5/18 via Nonesuch Records.