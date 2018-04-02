Mourn – “Barcelona City Tour” Video

The young Barcelona-based band Mourn released their debut self-titled LP in 2015 on Captured Tracks. We named it Album Of The Week, saying that it “belongs to punk rock tradition.” In the years after, Mourn released a sophomore album titled Ha, Ha, He! on their now-former Spanish label, and then a covers EP titled Over The Wall.

Today, Mourn announced that they will release a new album this summer. It’s called Sorpresa Familia, and the band shared lead single “Barcelona City Tour” along with a video. It’s a charming depiction of the city Mourn call home which has undergone a fair amount of civil unrest over the course of the past year. The band offered up a statement about some of the themes that drive their new album:

We like to understand records as personal diaries. Everything you live builds you as a person, so we think it builds your art as well. We use songs as a way to express ourselves and to organize our ideas and thoughts. We use them to understand our own feelings and to grow emotionally. This album sums up everything we’ve lived during the past two years, it wasn’t easy to open up, but we did it anyway without fear. Every frustration, disappointment, delusion, anger … We got everything out, we liberated ourselves and now we’re ready for everything that comes up. The lyrics are very literal; they are our raw experiences — without makeup. We show our most animal side, reduced to our most intense and visceral emotions. Of all we’ve lived, we keep the experiences, what was learned, all the mistakes and successes. Now we know life is SORPRESA (surprise), but above all it is FAMILIA (family).

Watch the video for “Barcelona City Tour” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Barcelona City Tour”

02 “Skeleton”

03 “Strange Ones”

04 “Fun At The Geysers”

05 “Candleman”

06 “Thank You For Coming Over”

07 “Doing It Right”

08 “Orange”

09 “Bye, Imbecile”

10 “Divorce”

11 “Epilogue”

12 “Sun”

Sorpresa Familia is out 6/15 via Captured Tracks.