Preview Jay-Z’s Appearance On David Letterman’s Netflix Show

Earlier this year, the old, white-bearded TV sage David Letterman came out of retirement to launch the new Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The show is nothing like his old one, and it has a fairly simple concept. For one hour, Letterman will hold an in-depth discussion with a person of some distinction. He’ll do it in front of a live audience, and he’ll keep the guest’s identity a secret from that audience until the guest comes out onstage. There will also be a bit filmed on location. It’s sort of like the giant-flex version of a podcast.

Letterman started the show out in as big a way as anyone possibly could: With the first extended post-presidency interview with Barack Obama. Since then, he’s only made one episode every month, and other episodes have featured George Clooney and Malala Yousafzai. And for his next episode, Letterman will sit down with Jay-Z, probably the world’s most respected rapper.

Netflix has shared a short preview of the Jay-Z episode of My Next Guest. Based on what we see, it looks like it could be fascinating television. Jay only rarely gives interviews, but the bit in the video below features him outlining the different ways that a rapper can be great, using Snoop Dogg and Eminem as examples. Here’s the preview:

The episode will be on Netflix 4/7. It’s worth noting that Jay’s hair is getting long and that he traditionally lets his hair grow out while he’s recording.