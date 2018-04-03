Outside Lands 2018 Lineup

Outside Lands is coming to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park once again this summer. The festival’s 11th edition is being headlined by Janet Jackson, Florence + The Machine, and the Weeknd, and the rest of the bill includes Father John Misty, Carly Rae Jepsen, Beck, Bon Iver, Chvrches, Future, James Blake, Jamie xx, N.E.R.D., Mac DeMarco, Lucy Dacus, Kelela, Perfume Genius, Broken Social Scene, Mountain Goats, Amen Dunes, Chromeo, Jessie Ware, Margo Price, and more. The fest is set to take place 8/10-12, and tickets go on sale here this Thursday, 4/6, at 10AM PT. Check out the full lineup in poster form above and in text form below.
The Weeknd
Florence + The Machine
Janet Jackson
Future
Beck
ODESZA
Bon Iver
DJ Snake
Portugal. The Man
N.E.R.D
CHVRCHES
James Blake
Jamie xx
Huey Lewis & The News
Illenium
Mac DeMarco
Tycho
Father John Misty
Carly Rae Jepsen
Chromeo
The Internet
Jessie Ware
BØRNS
Gryffin
The Growlers
Tash Sultana
SOB X RBE
Big Gigantic
Broken Social Scene
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Daniel Caesar
Perfume Genius
GoldLink
Chicano Batman
Jessie Reyez
LP
Rex Orange County
Sabrina Claudio
Margo Price
Kelela
Claptone
Mountain Goats
LAUV
Lizzo
Whethan
Smokepurpp
Quinn XCII
Poolside
Bahamas
Cuco
Amen Dunes
Shannon & The Clams
Aquilo
Dermot Kennedy
Pale Waves
Tyler Childers
Lucy Dacus
Mikky Ekko
Olivia O’Brien
Sasha Sloan
Gang Of Youths
Kailee Morgue
Freya Ridings
Caleborate
Durand Jones & The Indications
Nick Mulvey
GoGo Penguin
Jack Harlow
Knox Fortune
Monophonics
Kikagaku Moyo
Hot Flash Heat Wave
Sweet Plot
Dick Stusso