Outside Lands 2018 Lineup

Outside Lands is coming to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park once again this summer. The festival’s 11th edition is being headlined by Janet Jackson, Florence + The Machine, and the Weeknd, and the rest of the bill includes Father John Misty, Carly Rae Jepsen, Beck, Bon Iver, Chvrches, Future, James Blake, Jamie xx, N.E.R.D., Mac DeMarco, Lucy Dacus, Kelela, Perfume Genius, Broken Social Scene, Mountain Goats, Amen Dunes, Chromeo, Jessie Ware, Margo Price, and more. The fest is set to take place 8/10-12, and tickets go on sale here this Thursday, 4/6, at 10AM PT. Check out the full lineup in poster form above and in text form below.

