Palberta – “Roach Goin’ Down”

Over the last few years, Palberta has mastered the art of the bitesize. Their specialty is snapshot tracks that would come across like sketches if anyone else performed them but feel fully developed in their hands, a distillation of the most powerful part of a song. Early last year, the New York-bred trio released Bye Bye Berta, the first of their disparate releases that was a full-length, and they’re following that up with a new album called Roach Goin’ Down later this year. It’s 22 tracks worth of wigged-out experimentation, and the first one they’re sharing from it is its title track. “Roach Goin’ Down” is a snotty rage against domesticity and stasis: “A new life, sitting in a new house/ A new house sitting in a new life,” they sing with fervor, the music knotty and prickled and jutting out at irregular angles. Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES:
04/28 New York, NY @ The Glove
05/01 Providence, RI @ AS220
05/02 Portland, ME @ The Apohadion Theater
05/03 Ithaca, NY @ Chanti Loft
05/04 Montreal, QC @ La Vitriola
05/05 Toronto, ON @ Owl’s Club
05/06 Guelph, ON @ Silence
05/07 Hamilton, ON @ This Ain’t Hollywood
05/08 Detroit, MI @ Trumbullplex
05/09 Chicago, IL @ Flood House
05/10 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
05/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Moon Palace
05/12 Fargo, ND @ The Red Tavern
05/14 Missoula, MT @ Union Ballroom
05/15 Spokane, WA @ Baby Bar
05/16 Seattle, WA @ Werewolf Vacation
05/17 Vancouver, BC @ Pretty Good Not Bad Fest
05/18 Victoria, BC @ Pretty Good Not Bad Fest
05/19 Tacoma, WA @ Space Planet
05/20 Portland, OR @ Turn Turn Turn
05/21 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project
05/22 San Francisco, CA @ Balboa Theater
05/23 Oakland, CA @ Sgrafitto
05/24 Santa Cruz, CA @ Subrosa
05/25 Los Angeles, CS @ The Y
05/26 San Diego, CA @ Space
05/27 Tucson, AZ @ TBA
05/28 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
05/29 Marfa, TX @ The Lost Horse
05/30 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlies
05/31 Denton, TX @ Silverleaf
06/01 Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
06/02 New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys
06/03 Tallahassee, FL @ Wolfs Den
06/04 Macon, GA @ Fresh Produce Records
06/05 Atlanta, CA @ 529 Bar
06/06 Savannah, GA @ Quolab
06/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca
Roach Goin’ Down is out 6/15 via Wharf Cat Records. Pre-order it here.