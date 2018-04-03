Palberta – “Roach Goin’ Down”

Over the last few years, Palberta has mastered the art of the bitesize. Their specialty is snapshot tracks that would come across like sketches if anyone else performed them but feel fully developed in their hands, a distillation of the most powerful part of a song. Early last year, the New York-bred trio released Bye Bye Berta, the first of their disparate releases that was a full-length, and they’re following that up with a new album called Roach Goin’ Down later this year. It’s 22 tracks worth of wigged-out experimentation, and the first one they’re sharing from it is its title track. “Roach Goin’ Down” is a snotty rage against domesticity and stasis: “A new life, sitting in a new house/ A new house sitting in a new life,” they sing with fervor, the music knotty and prickled and jutting out at irregular angles. Listen to it below.

Roach Goin’ Down is out 6/15 via Wharf Cat Records. Pre-order it here.