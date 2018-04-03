Alex Cameron – “Studmuffin96″ Video (Feat. Jemima Kirke) (NSFW)

The snarly, horny Australian musician Alex Cameron released his Forced Witness album last year. Since then, he’s been cranking out a series of excellent music videos, putting his larger-than-life sexed-up dirtbag persona to good use. And one of the most memorable of those videos was the one for the Angel Olsen collab “Stranger’s Kiss.” That one featured Cameron starring alongside the former Girls star Jemima Kirke, who also directed. And now Cameron and Kirke have reunited for a new video.

Kirke once again directs the video for the Forced Witness track “Studmuffin96.” Kirke, in teetering high heels and an enormous beehive hairdo, plays a femme-fatale type who encounters a figure from her past in the laundromat. Cameron, shivering and bleeding, plays that ghost of the past. Things get progressively more NSFW from there, as the murky digital photography evokes both ’70s cinema and amateur porn.

Of the video, Kirke says:

It’s a coming of age story about the bleakness of a fantasy realized. A young woman is reunited with a man from her past, and an attempt at romance ensues. But regardless of their efforts, their only common ground is a laundromat and a motel room.

Forced Witness is out now on Secretly Canadian.