The The Announce First North American Concerts In 18 Years, Plan New Album

Last year, the UK new wave band The The teased their return with a new single, “We Can’t Stop What’s Coming,” which accompanied a documentary about the band called The Inertia Variations. They also released a box set, Radio Cineola: Trilogy. Last fall, they announced two UK tour dates, which are still a few months off, and it turns out that was just a precursor to a comeback on a larger scale, as the Matt Johnson-led project has just announced their first North American tour in 18 years. There’s also promise of a new album, which would be the first since 2000’s NakedSelf.

Johnson reflected a bit about his decision to start releasing music again in a press release:

My decision to come out of ‘retirement’ was triggered by personal events in my life. My older brother and long time collaborator Andy “Dog” Johnson, who created many of the distinctive THE THE record sleeves over the years, passed away in January 2016. His death came in the middle of the filming of The Inertia Variations, a Swedish feature length documentary that was being made about me. Andrew’s illness and subsequent death became a central part of the film and inspired me to write my first new song in many years, “We Can’t Stop What’s Coming.” The whole situation caused me to reflect deeply about what I want to do with my life and so I decided to put a toe back in the water to feel the temperature.

He also says that he’s “feeling inspired and have already started writing” a new album. “I’m hoping to begin recording sessions later this year but this all depends on our touring schedule,” Johnson adds.

Here are the just-announced North American tour dates. Tickets go on sale 4/6 at 12PM local time.

TOUR DATES:

09/14 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/17 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/19 Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre For The Performing Arts

09/21 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/22 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Ford Theatre

09/27 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic