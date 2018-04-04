Hatchie – “Sugar And Spice” Video

Brisbane musician Harriet Pillbeam has spent the past few years playing in Aussie bands like Babaganouj and Go Violets, but she’s finally getting ready to step out on her own — and not a moment too soon. Under the name Hatchie, she’s begun crafting sparkling dream-pop gems that have earned her comparisons to ’90s indie touchstones like the Sundays and Cocteau Twins alongside modern acts like Alvvays. We’ve already heard two such gems, “Try” and “Sure,” and now we’re premiering “Sugar And Spice,” the title track off of her debut EP out next month on Double Double Whammy.

“Sugar And Spice” may not be everything nice, but it’s sure a heck of a lot of it. Basically a perfect radio-friendly indie-pop song — if radio stations were still playing perfect indie-pop songs like this — it matches its spangly guitar shimmer with vocal harmonies that sound almost like the late Dolores O’Riordan at her sweetest. “Joe and I spent about an hour filming with the guys and two days drawing for the video,” Pillbeam says of the song’s accompanying video helmed by touring band member Joe Agius. “It’s such a fun short song, so we wanted something simple and colorful, and less serious than our previous videos. Joe came up with the concept and we took inspiration from our old school scrapbooks.” Watch and listen below.

Sugar And Spice is out 5/25 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.