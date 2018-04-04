Drinks – “Corner Shops”

Drinks — the auteur-pop project of Cate Le Bon and Tim Presley — announced a new album, Hippo Lite, a couple months ago with “Real Outside.” Today, they’ve shared another track from their latest team-up, a prickly and precise song called “Corner Shops.” Over its four-and-a-half minutes, Le Bon and Presley sound pleasantly cuckoo, with keys and chirps and pinched guitars aplenty. “I’m on a wheel/ Turn it around,” Le Bon sings, hypnotic in her pert delivery. Listen to it via NPR below.

<a href="http://drinks.bandcamp.com/album/hippo-lite" target="_blank">Hippo Lite by Drinks</a>

Hippo Lite is out 4/20 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.