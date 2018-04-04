Here’s Justin Bieber In A Supremely Unfunny “Racist Superman” Sketch

What has Justin Bieber been up to while taking a break from music? Finding Jesus, playing celebrity basketball, getting tattooed by Bang Bang, and now appearing in shitty YouTube comedy videos, apparently. YouTube comedian Rudy Mancuso was the opening act for Bieber’s Purpose tour in Brazil, which kind of but doesn’t completely explain why the megastar decided to appear in his new “Racist Superman” sketch, basically a collection of broad racial and cultural stereotypes about Supermen of different ethnicities. Justin Bieber plays Canadian Superman, who is very polite and loves hockey. Good stuff! Here it is.