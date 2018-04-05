Wallows – “1980s Horror Film”

You see a song title like “1980s Horror Film” and you probably expect icy John Carpenter synthesizers. Wallows don’t care about what you expect. The young LA trio — made up of drummer Cole Preston and co-frontmen Braeden Lemasters and Dylan Minnette, who you might recognize as Clay Jensen from Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why — have been playing together for nearly a decade, but they’re about to make their major label debut tomorrow with the release of their new EP, Spring, on Atlantic. Where early track “Pictures Of Girls” was dancey post-punk and “These Days” was a warm, synth-laden reverie, “1980s Horror Film” is something simpler and sparer, an openly melodic acoustic guitar ballad that gradually unfolds into a thing of beauty with some help from indie-world superproducer John Congleton.

“I wrote the song in my room one day, just kind of playing the guitar part and singing random words that came into my head,” Braeden Lemasters explains. “I liked the idea of the song telling a story and got inspired by the movie Halloween 4 to hold it together. Then while we were in the studio with our producer, John Congleton, it took on a life of its own and we added sounds reminiscent to a horror movie soundtrack as the song unfolded. Very happy it’s being released on our debut EP, Spring. We wanted this EP to be a bit of a taste tester and have each song live in its own world.” Taste “1980s Horror Film” for yourself alongside “Pictures Of Girls” and “These Days” below.

Spring is out 4/6 via Atlantic.