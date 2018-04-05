The Get Up Kids – “Maybe”

Back in the ’90s, the Get Up Kids were heroes in what you could look back and deem the golden era of emo. After a split that lasted a few years, the band reunited in 2008 and later released a full-length called There Are Rules in 2011. Since then, they’ve been a little quiet. Life, as it happens, got in the way a bit — both run-of-the-mill adult things like raising kids, and endeavors slightly more unique for an aging rocker, like guitarist/vocalist Jim Suptic getting a degree in geology. Today, the band’s announced that they’re about to return with their first new music in seven years: an EP called Kicker.

Out in June, Kicker will be the Get Up Kids’ first release for Polyvinyl Records. The name and album art are a nod to the group’s obsession with foosball, but the songs contained therein have a maturity that comes with getting older and reflecting on the past with years of perspective. “You always look back in rose colored glasses, and I always remember when this band was really struggling and we were selling our CD collections to pay our rent and that sucked at the time, but looking back that was an amazing time, that was so much fun,” Suptic says of the EP. “There was no pressure or anything.”

Along with the announcement, the band has shared lead single and opening track “Maybe.” It’s a fuzzy, emphatic rocker punctuated by a bright piano part from keyboardist James Dewees. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Maybe”

02 “Better This Way”

03 “I’m Sorry”

04 “My Own Reflection”

TOUR DATES:

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

06/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

06/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

06/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

06/21 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

06/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

06/30 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

07/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

07/12 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival

07/13 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

07/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

07/18 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

07/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

CREDIT: Dalton Paley

The Kicker EP is out 6/8 via Polyvinyl Records. Pre-order it here.