The Get Up Kids – “Maybe”

Back in the ’90s, the Get Up Kids were heroes in what you could look back and deem the golden era of emo. After a split that lasted a few years, the band reunited in 2008 and later released a full-length called There Are Rules in 2011. Since then, they’ve been a little quiet. Life, as it happens, got in the way a bit — both run-of-the-mill adult things like raising kids, and endeavors slightly more unique for an aging rocker, like guitarist/vocalist Jim Suptic getting a degree in geology. Today, the band’s announced that they’re about to return with their first new music in seven years: an EP called Kicker.
Out in June, Kicker will be the Get Up Kids’ first release for Polyvinyl Records. The name and album art are a nod to the group’s obsession with foosball, but the songs contained therein have a maturity that comes with getting older and reflecting on the past with years of perspective. “You always look back in rose colored glasses, and I always remember when this band was really struggling and we were selling our CD collections to pay our rent and that sucked at the time, but looking back that was an amazing time, that was so much fun,” Suptic says of the EP. “There was no pressure or anything.”
Along with the announcement, the band has shared lead single and opening track “Maybe.” It’s a fuzzy, emphatic rocker punctuated by a bright piano part from keyboardist James Dewees. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Maybe”
02 “Better This Way”
03 “I’m Sorry”
04 “My Own Reflection”
TOUR DATES:
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
06/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
06/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
06/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
06/21 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards
06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
06/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
06/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
06/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
06/30 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
07/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
07/12 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival
07/13 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
07/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
07/18 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell
07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
07/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
The Kicker EP is out 6/8 via Polyvinyl Records. Pre-order it here.